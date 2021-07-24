Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

NYSE PPG opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

