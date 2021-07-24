Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

RCI opened at $51.30 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.18.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

