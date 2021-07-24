Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameren Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ameren in a report released on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.88.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

