Research Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

