Reviewing VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VYNE Therapeutics $20.99 million 6.61 -$255.57 million ($7.88) -0.34 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$161.38 million ($2.61) -5.56

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VYNE Therapeutics. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VYNE Therapeutics -1,009.70% -375.26% -195.98% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -61.92% -56.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VYNE Therapeutics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 677.78%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults. It is also developing FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition. The company's preclinical product candidates comprise KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40/CD40L interaction, a central control node of T-cell-dependent, and B-cell-mediated humoral adaptive immunity. The company has a clinical collaboration with Kite Pharma, Inc. to evaluate the combination of Yescarta and Mavrilimumab in patients with relapsed or refractory Large B-Cell lymphoma. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

