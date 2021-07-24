Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several brokerages have commented on REXR. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period.

REXR stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.12. 662,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,530. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.03, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

