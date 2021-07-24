RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RH were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $685.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $661.39. RH has a 52 week low of $277.02 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

