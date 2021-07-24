RHS Financial LLC Buys 16,353 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 122.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 138.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 111,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,450,000. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $75.81. 1,563,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,314. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13.

