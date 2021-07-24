RHS Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $648,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.18. The company had a trading volume of 338,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,292. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.43.

