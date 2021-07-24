RHS Financial LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,294,000 after buying an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $42.46. 1,269,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,125. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

