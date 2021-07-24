Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

