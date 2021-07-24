Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.71.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Roche has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 135.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

