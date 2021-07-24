Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given a $46.42 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $46.42 price target on Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHHBY. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.71.

RHHBY stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $48.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

