Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given a $46.42 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $46.42 price target on Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHHBY. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.71.
RHHBY stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $48.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
