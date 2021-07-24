Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $550.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $467.67.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.63. The company had a trading volume of 521,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,627. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.31. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

