Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

