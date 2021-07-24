Royal Bank of Canada Has $17.59 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,459 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of The Toro worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 41.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 86.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 213,444 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

