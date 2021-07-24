Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BSCO opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

