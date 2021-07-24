Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,008 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113,334 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Tapestry worth $16,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPR stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.