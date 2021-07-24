Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AP.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.38.

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$45.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.50 and a 12 month high of C$46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

