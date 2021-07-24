Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.
GRP opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.15. The company has a market cap of £8.71 million and a P/E ratio of 53.18. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.85.
About Greencoat Renewables
