Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

GRP opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.15. The company has a market cap of £8.71 million and a P/E ratio of 53.18. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.66 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

