Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.13.
RIO opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.35.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
