Royal Bank of Canada Sells 44,619 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 44,619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $17,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,908,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE opened at $38.76 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

