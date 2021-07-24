Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.74.

ROYMY opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

