RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of RPM International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in RPM International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 474,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,013. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

