RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.85 ($62.18).

Several research firms have issued reports on RTL. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

