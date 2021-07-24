RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

Shares of RTL Group stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. RTL Group has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.