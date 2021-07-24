Ryanair (RYAAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 62.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ryanair stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
