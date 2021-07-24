Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.88.

SBRA stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

