Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.94.

SB opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $339.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $47,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

