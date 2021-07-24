Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAFRY. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Safran alerts:

SAFRY stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11. Safran has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $38.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.