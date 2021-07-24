salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson Sells 153 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20.
- On Monday, April 26th, Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20.
NYSE:CRM opened at $248.25 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.69.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.