salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson Sells 153 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20.

On Monday, April 26th, Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20.

NYSE:CRM opened at $248.25 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.38 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

