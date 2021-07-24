salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson Sells 517 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $128,324.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 2,987 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $724,048.80.

CRM opened at $248.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.38 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69. The company has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

