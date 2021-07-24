salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson Sells 517 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $128,324.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 2,987 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $724,048.80.
CRM opened at $248.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.38 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69. The company has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
