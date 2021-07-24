salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Akaris Global Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Akaris Global Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 9.3% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $353,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,705.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 384,810 shares of company stock worth $92,842,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.25. 5,877,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,507,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.38 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

