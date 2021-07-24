Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 380 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 380 price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 359.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.