SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.56 ($155.96).

ETR SAP opened at €117.80 ($138.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €118.29. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.87.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

