SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

SAP stock opened at $138.77 on Thursday. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $552,001,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $236,997,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 178.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after acquiring an additional 656,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $73,392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 11,172.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

