SB Management Ltd Acquires New Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,950,000. FTAC Hera Acquisition accounts for about 0.3% of SB Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,994,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERAU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,964. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

