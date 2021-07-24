SB Management Ltd Makes New Investment in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,100,000. FTAC Athena Acquisition comprises 0.1% of SB Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 4,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

