Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Scholastic has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.97. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.