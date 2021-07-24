Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 39,733 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,511,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after buying an additional 6,434,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

