Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $120,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $61,111,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,815,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after acquiring an additional 237,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,331,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.22. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

