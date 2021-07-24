Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $122.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.40 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

