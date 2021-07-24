Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $395.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $293.32 and a 1 year high of $395.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.35.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

