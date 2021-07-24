Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 53.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,671 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 880,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 736,458 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 533,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 507,592 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDS opened at $22.88 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

