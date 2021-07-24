Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.24 Million in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after buying an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,910,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth approximately $36,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $25.97 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

