Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $122.43 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $77.40 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.