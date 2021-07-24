Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

