Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLCA. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DLCA opened at $9.66 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.