Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 39,733 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,441,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 130,603 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,246,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

