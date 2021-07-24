Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.